Man arrested on suspicion of murdering pensioner in Brierley Hill

The Promenade in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

The 68-year-old was found collapsed at his home in Dean Court, The Promenade, on Wednesday.

Detectives have now arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He was arrested on Brierley Hill High Street on Saturday.

Forensic tests have revealed the victim suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Our detectives carried out a trawl of CCTV, forensically examined the scene and conducted inquiries in the local area and with other agencies.

"It helped them identify a suspect and the man was detained by officers from our Homicide Unit at around midday.

"We’re urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Dean Court to get in touch via Live Chat on our website, or by calling us on 101, quoting log number 3093 of 25 August."

Paramedics were called to the property on Wednesday evening but nothing could be done to save the man.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Dean Court at 6.12pm on Wednesday, two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.