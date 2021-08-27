Warning not to enter West Bromwich office block after arson attack

Smoke billows from the Society House building in West Bromwich. Photo: Sandwell Crime Prevention Panel

Around 80 fire service personnel attended the fire at Society House, in High Street, at around 8.50am on Wednesday.

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing from the six-storey building – which used to be the West Bromwich Building Society headquarters.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed the fire was started deliberately, with police looking for any CCTV to track down the culprits.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire.

Officers have also warned people to not enter the building due to being unsafe following the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The fire has been confirmed as arson and our enquiries are on-going.

"We are looking for any available CCTV and anyone with information should contact us.

"Meanwhile the building remains unsafe, so it should be avoided."

Society House at 374 High Street was the former headquarters of West Bromwich Building Society. The building society relocated to newly-built premises at Providence Place, in West Bromwich, in 2016.