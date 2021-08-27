Three men deny murdering 18-year-old who was shot in taxi

Three men have pleaded not guilty to murdering an 18-year-old who died after being shot in a taxi.

Kimani Martin was pronounced dead in hospital after he was shot in Dudley Road East, in Tividale, just before 1.30am on June 20.

He had been a passenger in the vehicle when the shooting took place. A provisional cause of death was given at his inquest last month as a shotgun wound to the head.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21 – both of no fixed address – and Luke Adams, 19, from Walsall, have all been charged with his murder.

All three appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday morning, where they pleaded not guilty to Mr Martin's murder.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date on May 9 next year.

