Pensioner found guilty of manslaughter after wife found dead at their Stourbridge home

Gian Bhandal was found dead at their Oldswinford home on January 23 and it was initially believed the 82-year-old died of natural causes.

But a full post-mortem later revealed she had suffered several bone fractures to her ribs and arm and her body was also covered in bruises.

Pargan Singh Bhandal, Gian's husband, was later arrested on suspicion of murder – something which the 84-year-old had previously denied.

The results from the post-mortem had determined Gian had died from his injuries caused as a result of a sustained and violent assault, police said.

"Tramline bruising" was found on the victim's body which was consistent with being caused by her being repeatedly struck with an item described as being similar to a rod, or cylindrical-type object.

She was found to have fractures and bruising to her forearms she is likely to have sustained whilst protecting herself from being assaulted – and, in addition to the fracture to her right forearm, the victim was also found to have multiple rib fractures and areas of bruising.

Nine fractures were recorded on the right-hand side of her ribs and seven fractures on the left-side of her ribs and it was stated that these had been caused by multiple blows.

A cylindrical wooden broken walking stick was recovered from the couple’s home address within the room where Pargan Bhandal slept, and a jury heard evidence of Pargan using such a stick but not all the time.

The jury watched CCTV footage of Pargan Bhandal in a local gym, further evidence showed that up to the time of Gian Bhandal’s death he would attend there up to five times a week.

Although Pargan Bhandal had been considered mentally fit at the time of his arrest and charge in February last year, his health deteriorated in the months after his wife’s death, to such an extent that he was not deemed fit to stand trial before a jury.

Pargan Bhandal was absent for a trial of fact which commenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 23, after deliberating for less than three hours, the jury found Pargan Bhandal guilty of the manslaughter of his wife.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from force CID, said: "This case was made far more complex given that Gian’s death was not treated as suspicious at the time and had only been identified as suspicious following a thorough examination of Gian.