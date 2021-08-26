MP puts police under microscope in crime survey

Nicola Richards MP has launched a crime survey

Nicola Richards, the Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, has launched a crime survey seeking views on issues including public safety and the performance of the West Midlands Police.

She said: "Crime is a huge concern to my constituents. That’s why I’ve launched a new survey to gauge the views of the community on this important matter.

“Do you want to see more Police on our streets? Better street lighting? Or increased fines for ASB? Now’s the chance to let me know.

“By working with the community, we can begin to clamp down on the free rein that criminals think that they have in West Bromwich East, so that we can begin to build a better and safer community for all."