Man charged with murder after 25-year-old fatally stabbed outside club

A man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving a club in Birmingham.

Jason Bentley-Morrison. Photo: West Midlands Police
Jason Bentley-Morrison was found seriously injured in Oxford Street, Digbeth, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital but died soon after his arrival.

On Thursday police charged Zechelle Reid with murder. The 30-year-old, of Pugh Road in Aston, has been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to his death and anyone with information can contact them via Live Chat through the website or call 101.

Quote log 424 of August 22.

