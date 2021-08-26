Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Lye High Street

A man in his 60s suffered injuries to his head, hand and stomach following the stabbing in Lye's High Street at around 5pm on Wednesday.
He remained in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday.
A man, aged 37, who is known to the victim, was arrested and remains in custody.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing on Lye High Street around 5pm on Thursday.
"A man in his 60s sustained injuries to his head, hand and stomach and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
"The 37-year-old man, who is known to the victim, remains in custody for questioning."
Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/1702008/21.
Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.