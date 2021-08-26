Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Lye High Street

By Dayna FarringtonStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in the Black Country.

A man in his 60s suffered injuries to his head, hand and stomach following the stabbing in Lye's High Street at around 5pm on Wednesday.

He remained in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday.

A man, aged 37, who is known to the victim, was arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing on Lye High Street around 5pm on Thursday.

"A man in his 60s sustained injuries to his head, hand and stomach and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"The 37-year-old man, who is known to the victim, remains in custody for questioning."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/1702008/21.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News