Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Lye High Street

A man in his 60s suffered injuries to his head, hand and stomach following the stabbing in Lye's High Street at around 5pm on Wednesday.

He remained in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday.

A man, aged 37, who is known to the victim, was arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing on Lye High Street around 5pm on Thursday.

"A man in his 60s sustained injuries to his head, hand and stomach and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"The 37-year-old man, who is known to the victim, remains in custody for questioning."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/1702008/21.