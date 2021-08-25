Would-be robbers flee after realising house they're targeting has CCTV

The two men are seen putting on gloves in front of a property. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released images of two men they want to speak to following the attempted robbery on Racecourse Lane in Stourbridge, which happened around 1pm on Tuesday, August 10.

CCTV footage shows the two men putting on gloves by the front door of a property, but fleeing once they realised there was CCTV installed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise these men?

"We want to speak to them after an attempted robbery at 1pm on 10 August on Racecourse Lane in Stourbridge.

"Two men in masks were seen putting on gloves by the front door of a property, but on realising CCTV was installed, they quickly fled.

"Please contact us via Live Chat on our website http://west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, call 101 anytime or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.