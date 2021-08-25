WATCH: Video shows stolen Audi ramming police car before occupants run off

Police helicopter footage of the stolen Audi ramming a police car. Image: West Midlands Police

Video from West Midlands Police's helicopter, police cars and body cams show officers tracking the stolen vehicle before blocking it in a driveway in Rowley Regis, where the driver attempted to force his way out before abandoning the car.

In the footage, the force said the white Q3 was stolen minutes before it was spotted by the helicopter crew, which then guided officers on the ground towards it.

After the Audi was reversed onto a driveway police patrol cars blocked it in, when the driver, Liam Edmunds, attempted to ram his way out.

Bodycam footage then shows officers running after the passenger before shouting: "Taser, on the floor. Now! On the floor." He is then arrested.

Meanwhile driver Edmunds is tracked by the helicopter crew, which helps track him down to a nearby wheelie bin where he was hiding in a bid to avoid arrest.

Edmunds of The Mews, Smethwick, admitted criminal damage, driving without a licence and aggravated vehicle taking in March when he appeared in court.

In May the 23-year-old was sentenced to two months in prison for criminal damage and eight months for the aggravated vehicle taking, to run concurrently. He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

The stolen Audi Q3 and the police car after the driver attempted to ram his way out

At his sentencing, prosecutor Philip Brunt told the court: "There were two occupants in the vehicle, PC Darby followed the other young man, his colleague followed this defendant who made a significant effort to get away from the police, eventually being located hiding within a bin in a residential premises some distance away having made his way over fences.

"He was recognised as the driver and apprehended."

Mukhtiar Ubhi, defending Edmunds, said: "They were just out joyriding, it's entirely unfortunate that when the police arrived he didn't just park up and leave.

"He tells me he lurched forward in his panic once, he then put it in gear and again it lurched forward as he isn't used to the car. The second time round it was due to his inability and inexperience of driving that car.

"He was advised to go no comment at the police station but when he was at the magistrates court he put his hands up and said yes it was me, I did it and I am sorry for it."

Damage to the stolen Audi Q3 and the police car

He added that Edmunds, who was remanded in custody between his first court appearance in March and sentencing in May, had found his time in adult prison "an extremely sobering experience".

Recorder Patrick Upward QC told the 23-year-old "this piece of nonsense has got you back into trouble again".

"Mr Edmunds, learn from this, don't muck it up again, any more sentences will just get longer and longer."