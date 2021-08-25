Stafford drink-driver almost three times over the limit disqualified

A screengrab from the footage of Alex Holt driving. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Alex Holt, 24, was stopped by officers on Broad Eye, in Stafford, at 10pm on July 19 this year.

He was stopped after officers spotted him driving at around 60 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour area, driving through a red traffic light and clipping a kerb on a pedestrian crossing.

The court heard that Holt provided a sample of breath at the road side of 80 micrograms of alcohol – almost three times over the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and while in custody provided a further sample which read 67 micrograms of alcohol.

He was subsequently charged and appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court on August 18, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Holt, of Wells Lane, in Bradley, Stafford, was sentenced the same day and disqualified from driving for 18 months, handed a £400 fine and ordered to pay £135 in costs.

PC Jim Hunt, of Staffordshire Police’s Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Holt is clearly a reckless and dangerous driver who could have caused serious injury or worse to anyone unfortunate enough to encounter him on July 19.