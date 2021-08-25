Man's body found in Wolverhampton city centre near former Beatties car park

Police at the scene in Skinner Street and Townwell Fold in Wolverhampton

The body of the man believed to be in his 40s was discovered at around 7.30am in Skinner Street.

He was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Photos from the scene show the police cordon off Skinner Street and Townwell Fold, near to the former Beatties car park. A blue tent could also be seen near to the Society nightclub.

A police incident support unit can also be seen at the scene this afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Skinner Street in Wolverhampton city centre after the discovery of a man’s body in a car park at 7.30am today [Wednesday, August 25].

"Sadly the man, aged in his 40s, had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. His family have been made aware and are being supported.

"Anyone with information can contact us."

People in the area have expressed their shock after seeing the police presence in the city centre today.

One man, who didn't wish to be named, said: "There was about eight cop cars this morning – 20-odd police officers were all over as well.

"The general crime level around here, it's not too bad, but there's always kid running around recently messing about – kids running about with knives and some shuffle the knives up their sleeves, it's mad.

"Windows have been smashed in the past and there's been traces of blood too. Back in my day you wouldn't do it [pull out a knife] – it's going crazy."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.