Man in 20s dies after car crash near Cannock

By Thomas ParkesCannockPublished: Last Updated:

A man in his 20s died after a car crash near to Cannock and a police appeal for witnesses has been launched.

Rugeley Road. Photo: Google
Rugeley Road. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Rugeley Road, Hazelslade, near to the Beau Desert Golf Club, at 10.50pm on Monday.

Staffordshire Police say they were alerted to a report of a car on fire following a single-vehicle collision.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers are particularly interested to hear from three occupants of a white panel van that had stopped to help at the scene.

Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 868 of August 23 or call 101.

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News