Man in 20s dies after car crash near Cannock

Officers were called to Rugeley Road, Hazelslade, near to the Beau Desert Golf Club, at 10.50pm on Monday.
Staffordshire Police say they were alerted to a report of a car on fire following a single-vehicle collision.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Officers are particularly interested to hear from three occupants of a white panel van that had stopped to help at the scene.
Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 868 of August 23 or call 101.