Man in 20s dies after car crash near Cannock

Rugeley Road. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Rugeley Road, Hazelslade, near to the Beau Desert Golf Club, at 10.50pm on Monday.

Staffordshire Police say they were alerted to a report of a car on fire following a single-vehicle collision.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers are particularly interested to hear from three occupants of a white panel van that had stopped to help at the scene.