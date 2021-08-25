Man banned from keeping animals for life after leaving cats to starve to death

Luckily Abbarth survived her ordeal and has since been found a new home

Christian Van Souwe, 55, was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on August 11.

Concerns had been raised about the wellbeing of three cats in Van Souwe's home in Hartlebury Road, Oldbury.

Abbarth, a female black and white cat, was found alive but emaciated – while two others cats, Homer and Azrael, were found deceased.

RSPCA Inspector Vicki Taylor, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “Pieces of black foam matting were seen in vomit passed by Abbarth. The irregular edges and bite marks present in the foam suggested the pieces had been chewed off a larger foam mat, of which the material is inedible and has no nutritional value.

"It is possible this material was ingested due to a lack of alternative food sources.

“Veterinary findings from all three cats were supportive of the owner failing to provide adequate nutrition, resulting in the emaciation of Abbarth, and the deaths of Homer and Azrael through starvation and starvation-induced disease.

“Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, it is the duty of the person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare needs are met, including its need for a suitable diet, and its need to be protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease.

"The suffering endured by these cats could have been avoided by the owner taking reasonable steps to ensure fresh food and water was offered daily to the cats.”

In mitigation, it was said that Van Souwe was experiencing mental health issues and that his partner was suffering from ill health and in hospital.

Alongside the 10 week suspended prison sentence, he was ordered to carry out up to 24 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and pay costs of £500 and a £115 victim surcharge. He can not appeal his lifetime ban for five years.