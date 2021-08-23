Burglar takes keys and car in McDonald's break-in

West Midlands Police have released a video of the man they want to speak to after the break-in. Photo: West Midlands Police

A car and car keys were stolen from the McDonald's Restaurant on Lea Road in Pennfields in Wolverhampton just before midnight on July 12.

CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police shows a man entering the restaurant through a door at the back before heading downstairs.

The man, who is seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and socks and white sandals, then enters rooms in the downstairs area before leaving the premises.

The stolen car was later recovered and forensically examined by West Midlands Police.

#APPEAL | He may not be a spitting image of Ronald McDonald’s arch enemy Hamburglar but we want to speak to him about a break-in at the fast food chain.

He stole car keys & a car, which he drove off from the scene; we’ve since recovered the car & had it forensically examined. pic.twitter.com/0MS6eCyqGX — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) August 23, 2021

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "He may not be a spitting image of Ronald McDonald’s arch enemy Hamburglar but we want to speak to him about a break-in at the fast food chain.

"He stole car keys and a car, which he drove off from the scene; we’ve since recovered the car & had it forensically examined.

"It happened at McDonalds in Lea Road, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton, shortly before midnight on 12 July.