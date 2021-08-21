Police name men wanted in connection with homophobic attack

Sohail Khan, Mosin Mahmood and Ishaaq Ayaz are wanted in connection with the attacks in Birmingham's Gay Village. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have said it has identified three men it wants to speak to over a violent assault in Birmingham’s Gay Village in which two men were attacked with bottles.

The assault happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 15, on Bromsgrove Street after a group of men hurled homophobic abuse at the pair from a passing car.

The offenders grabbed one of their mobile phones and then attacked them with bottles, knocking one unconscious and leaving the other with nasty cuts.

The force has carried out extensive CCTV, witness and vehicle enquiries and is now able to name three men it wants to speak to about the incident.

The men are 24-year-old Sohail Khan, 31-year-old Mosin Mahmood and 21-year-old Ishaaq Ayaz, all from Birmingham.

Sergeant Marc Petford from Force CID said: "We have already completed a number of arrest attempts for the men; I would encourage them to hand themselves in and speak to us.

"This was a shocking homophobic attack on two men enjoying a night out in our city. It’s outrageous and we’re determined to bring to justice the people responsible."

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to get in touch, quoting log 552 of 15 August.

This can be done by calling 101 or messaging the force on Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk