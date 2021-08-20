Road and bridge closed off after suspected explosive discovered in Bewdley

Bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are expected to arrive at Riverside North shortly.
Officers are in attendance at Riverside North in #Bewdley, dealing with a potential suspect explosive. The road and nearby bridge has been closed to traffic.— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) August 20, 2021
Bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been informed and will arrive at the site shortly. pic.twitter.com/yf1CdwUNpm
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A 100-metre cordon has been established around the area and local residents are being evacuated as a precaution and for their safety.
"We are asking the public to stay out of the area and use alternative travel routes."
More information to follow.