Road and bridge closed off after suspected explosive discovered in Bewdley

By Thomas ParkesBewdley

A road and a bridge in Bewdley has been cordoned off by police due to a suspected explosive being discovered.

Bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are expected to arrive at Riverside North shortly.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A 100-metre cordon has been established around the area and local residents are being evacuated as a precaution and for their safety.

"We are asking the public to stay out of the area and use alternative travel routes."

More information to follow.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

