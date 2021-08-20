Appeal to return stolen goods found at a Stourbridge industrial unit during drugs raid

Stag statues

Officers seized around 700 cannabis plants at an industrial unit in Amblecote, Stourbridge, earlier this month – but also found around 250 pieces of stolen property.

Bird statues

It includes a number of statues, a bike and a hydraulic lift.

All of the items combined are believed to be worth around £300,000.

A bike, two hand-held concrete breakers, a hydraulic lift and an electric saw

West Midlands Police officers have already returned a number of the items found – including two ornamental urns from a pub in Wordsley, musical instruments from a school in Kidderminster and tools which had been stolen from vans in Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

Some of the items still had their owner's details attached – while others were marked up with forensic marking solutions so police were able to return them to their owners after scanning them with an ultraviolet light.

Statues of a boy, Peter Pan, and boy and baby and Liberty

PC Lucinda Boardman, from Dudley Police, said: "As you can imagine those people are delighted to get their property back.

"But unfortunately quite a few of the items don't have any identifying features on them, so we need your help to get them returned to their rightful owners."

Police are expected a lot of people to contact the force in relation to the items – so have asked people not to ring but to get in touch via the live chat facility on west-midlands.police.uk or by emailing contactus@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, and quoting incident number 1638-170821.