Arsonists set fire to Christian charity building

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/08/21 .Damage to the roof can be clearly seen on the United Kingdom Knanaya Catholic Association building, Woodcross Lane, Bilston, after the fire last night..

The blaze took place at the United Kingdom Knanaya Catholic Association, in Woodcross Lane, in the Woodcross area of Wolverhampton, early Wednesday.

The building's roof and toilet block was damaged by the flames however no injuries were reported.

West Midlands Fire Service believes the fire was started deliberately.

West Midlands Police sent forensic investigators to the scene in the aftermath of the blaze but no arrests have yet been made.

Drone photographs taken by the Express & Star showed damage to the rear of the building, with parts of the walls and roof blackened by the fire.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday morning. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Firefighters believed the building was a disused pub, however West Midlands Police say the building belongs to a Catholic association.

A sign on the front of the property is the premises of the "Knanaya Catholic Association".

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 2.47am on Wednesday, we responded to a severe fire in a disused working men’s club in Woodcross Lane, Lanesfield, Bilston.

"Six fire engines, an aerial hydraulic platform and around 35 personnel dealt with the fire which was contained to the rear of the premises.

"The roof and toilet block were damaged by fire, and half of the entire single-storey building affected by smoke.

"The fire was confirmed to be under control by around 6am and, a short while later, we started to scale down our resources at the scene.

"It is believed to have been started deliberately."

West Midlands Police says the building belongs to Catholic Association WMC.

A police spokesman confirmed the force was investigating the incident, adding: "Forensics have attended."

United Kingdom Knanaya Catholic Association is a national charity registered with Charity Commission.

On its website, the charity says "members work together to support each other in handing over our faith to our children and young people in the Knanaya tradition".

It supports nearly 2,000 families across the UK.