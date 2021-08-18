Police appeal after armed robbery in Smethwick

Police are searching for this woman in connection with an armed robbery in the Black Country.

Police want to speak with this woman. Photo: WMP

During the incident, a woman threatened a worker with a knife at Majestic Wines, based in Hagley Road, Smethwick.

She then stolen a range of items from the store during the robbery on July 31, which happened at around 4.40pm.

Anyone with information is asking to contact West Midlands Police.

A spokesman for the region's police force said: "Do you know this woman? We want to speak to her following an armed robbery in Smethwick.

"A woman threatened a worker at Majestic Wines in Hagley Road with a knife before stealing a range of items.

"It happened at around 4.40pm on 31 July and anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call 101. Quote 20/1515919/21."

