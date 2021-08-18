Police appeal after armed robbery in Smethwick

During the incident, a woman threatened a worker with a knife at Majestic Wines, based in Hagley Road, Smethwick.
She then stolen a range of items from the store during the robbery on July 31, which happened at around 4.40pm.
Anyone with information is asking to contact West Midlands Police.
#APPEAL | Do you know this woman? We want to speak to her following an armed robbery in #Smethwick.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) August 18, 2021
A woman threatened a worker at Majestic Wines in Hagley Road with a knife before stealing a range of items. pic.twitter.com/Ry0qCW8KhE
A spokesman for the region's police force said: "Do you know this woman? We want to speak to her following an armed robbery in Smethwick.
"A woman threatened a worker at Majestic Wines in Hagley Road with a knife before stealing a range of items.
"It happened at around 4.40pm on 31 July and anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call 101. Quote 20/1515919/21."