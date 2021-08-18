Police appeal after armed robbery in Smethwick

Police want to speak with this woman. Photo: WMP

During the incident, a woman threatened a worker with a knife at Majestic Wines, based in Hagley Road, Smethwick.

She then stolen a range of items from the store during the robbery on July 31, which happened at around 4.40pm.

Anyone with information is asking to contact West Midlands Police.

