Warning to be vigilant after reports of cold callers

The reports were made in Cannock.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards service and Cannock Chase District Council have received reports that doorstep criminals have been cold calling households, offering convincing deals on various household jobs and repairs.

Officers are warning people that prices charged are excessive, that anyone accepting work will pay much more than intended and that the work is often very poor, unnecessary and sometimes dangerous.

Doorstep criminals also rarely provide paperwork so they can't be traced once they've left people’s homes.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Keeping communities safe is our top priority and this includes protecting people from doorstep crime.

"Our trading standards service have received a number of reports of suspected rogue traders operating in the Cannock area and we are reminding people to be aware.

"People should never agree to have work carried out from someone knocking on their door.

"You should also not give out bank details or PIN and never transfer money out of your bank account if asked to do so.

"Reputable builders, roofers and gardeners do not cold call.

"People needing work done on their homes should always get three quotes, never pay up front and should not pay by cash.

"If anyone is unsure about the caller, they should ask them to make an appointment to come back when a friend or family member can be with them."