Two men hurt in homophobic attack in city

The men, in their 30s, were outside the Missing Bar on Bromsgrove Street just after 4am on August 14, when homophobic abuse was shouted at them from a black SUV – believed to have been carrying four men.

One victim had his phone taken by one of the group from the car, and a friend of his was then dragged along by the vehicle as she tried to reach in to recover the handset.

The group got out of the vehicle and then attacked the men with bottles.

One of the victims received lacerations to his head and hands, while the second was knocked unconscious and suffered cuts to his head and arm.

Their friend, who is in her 20s, suffered an injury to her foot after being dragged by the vehicle.

Detectives from West Midlands are now carrying out urgent enquiries to identify the attackers and their vehicle. CCTV is being recovered and the victims are being contacted to get more information.

Inspector Steve Lloyd, from Birmingham Police, said: “This was an absolutely appalling attack and robbery on people just trying to enjoy a night out in the city centre.

“They’ve suffered homophobic abuse before being physically injured, and we are working incredibly hard to find those responsible.

“We will be working closely with businesses in the area, and the Southside BID, to reassure them that we are taking this appalling hate crime very seriously.”

The men in the car were described as being of Middle Eastern or Asian appearance.