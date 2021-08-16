Drug driver who killed pedestrian jailed for two years

By Dayna Farrington

A drug driver who killed a pedestrian when he hit him at twice the speed limit has been jailed for two years.

Junior Thompson has been jailed for two years
Ammon Madzokere was crossing Duddeston Manor Road, in Nechells, Birmingham, when he was struck by the silver Honda Civic being driven by Junior Thompson.

Thompson, who had smoked cannabis, was travelling at twice the speed limit – at approximately 40mph – when he hit Mr Madzokere on October 31 last year.

The 54-year-old died at the scene.

Thompson stayed with him and called an ambulance but following a roadside drugs test he was arrested and taken into custody.

In interview, Thompson told West Midlands Police that he didn't have a full driving licence or insurance to drive the car he was in.

He also stated that he had smoked cannabis earlier in the day and had been driving over the speed limit. This meant that he couldn’t slow down to avoid the crash and didn’t see Mr Madzokere until it was too late.

Thompson went on to plead guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

