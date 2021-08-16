Black Country man, 32, jailed for possessing cannabis worth £1,800

Irmantis Kuvikas

And Irmantis Kuvikas, aged 32, of Tudor Court, Tipton, was found guilty of possessing the cannabis with intent to supply it following a trial.

Kuvikas, who had pleaded guilty to further offences of possessing amphetamine and an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, was jailed for 26 months by a judge at Warwick Crown Court.

Prosecutor Mr Marcus Harry said that in October 2018 police officers saw Kuvikas in Horseley Heath, Great Bridge, in the early hours of the morning and went to speak to him.

“He was untruthful about his reason for being in the area, and the officers decided to search him.

“Mr Kuvikas handed over the knuckleduster, but then dropped a carrier bag he was holding and began to run away.”

He was quickly caught and arrested, and was found to have 8.4 grams of amphetamine, worth about £100, on him.

And when the officers recovered the carried bag they found it contained 182 grams of cannabis which would have been worth up to £1,820 in one-gram street deals.

“A notebook was also found which was effectively a dealer’s list. It showed a number of deals made and the amounts received in the days before his arrest.

“There was a significant amount of dealing going on at or around the time of his arrest,” commented Mr Harry.

And he added that Kuvikas had a number of previous convictions, including one for driving with drugs in his system.

Jailing Kuvikas, Judge Barry Berlin, who had heard the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, told him that dealing on that scale had to be met by an immediate prison sentence.