Alleged Black Country drug den shut down by police after raid

The boarded up house in Brockmoor

It comes after class A drugs, weapons and cash were found during a raid on the house in the Brockmoor area of Brierley Hill last month.

A closure notice has now been issued for the property on Gorsty Avenue, banning anyone from going inside.

The order, made at Dudley Magistrates Court last Wednesday, prevents anyone from entering for any reason - including the people who live there.

Meanwhile the five men who were arrested during last month's raid have been bailed pending further investigation.

West Midlands Police said it would be keeping a close eye on the address and warned that anyone breaching the order can be fined or sent to prison.

Sergeant Ross Treacy, from Dudley Police, said: "I know that people are worried about drugs and violent crime.

"I hope what we’ve done so far shows that we are listening and we are taking these concerns seriously.

"Although we’ve shut down the address and have people on bail, I want to make sure that people who live in the area and who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction get the help they need.

"We have some great support services here in Dudley.

"We work closely with Atlantic House Recovery Centre and if you’re concerned about your drinking or drug use take a look at their website and give them a call."