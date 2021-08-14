Investigation underway as man stabbed at park

The attack took place at Willenhall Memorial Park, in Willenhall, at around 10.45am.

West Midlands Police has carried out an "extensive search of the area" but the victim has not been found, said the force.

Social media users have reported police and ambulance helicopters flying over the area.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Willenhall Memorial Park at around 10.45am today.

"Officers arrived and despite an extensive search of the area, the man has not been found.

"Our investigation continues and anyone with information has been asked to contact us via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.