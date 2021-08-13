Man denies attempted murders after car driven at group outside Wednesbury pub

Wednesbury

A man has pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people outside a pub.

The police cordon at the top of Lower High Street, next to Market Place, in Wednesbury. Photo: David Wilkes
McBright Nyazuma, aged 19, is accused of ploughing into two women in a patio area outside the Turks Head pub, in Lower High Street, Wednesbury, on July 11.

Nyazuma, of Wainwright Close, in Bilston, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, where he entered not guilty pleas to four counts of attempted murder.

Judge Simon Ward set a provisional trial date for January 24 next year. He was remanded in custody.

The incident happened at around 1.45am on Sunday, July 11.

One woman, aged 20, suffered multiple fractures and facial injuries.

During the incident two men jumped for cover to avoid the vehicle and narrowly escaped injury.

