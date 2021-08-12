Four sheep stolen from field near Bodenham Arboretum

The entrance to Bodenham Arboretum. Photo: Google Maps

The four Bluefaced Leicester sheep were stolen from a field next to the driveway for Bodenham Arboretum, near Kidderminster.

They were stolen from the field at some time between 5.30pm on Sunday, August 8, and 2pm on Monday, August 9.

The ear tags for two of the sheep were recovered from Sugar Lane, in Far Forest, at around 2pm on the Monday.

West Mercia Police officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the theft or any suspicious activity at Bodenham Arboretum, or Sugar Lane, to contact officers on 01652 826016 or email ruralcrime@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.