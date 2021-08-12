Four sheep stolen from field near Bodenham Arboretum

By Dayna FarringtonWyre ForestCrimePublished:

Four sheep have been stolen from a field in Wyre Forest.

The entrance to Bodenham Arboretum. Photo: Google Maps
The entrance to Bodenham Arboretum. Photo: Google Maps

The four Bluefaced Leicester sheep were stolen from a field next to the driveway for Bodenham Arboretum, near Kidderminster.

They were stolen from the field at some time between 5.30pm on Sunday, August 8, and 2pm on Monday, August 9.

The ear tags for two of the sheep were recovered from Sugar Lane, in Far Forest, at around 2pm on the Monday.

West Mercia Police officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the theft or any suspicious activity at Bodenham Arboretum, or Sugar Lane, to contact officers on 01652 826016 or email ruralcrime@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News