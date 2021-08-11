WATCH: CCTV released in hunt for Black Country burglary gang

One of the alleged thieves enters the property at the back gate

It comes after an elderly woman was burgled in the Black Country.

The woman, who is in her 70s, received a call at her home in West Bromwich on Monday, August 2, from a woman claiming to work for a window cleaners offering a discount.

While the elderly woman was kept talking, two thieves made their way into her home via a back door and stole bags containing personal items, which included a ring and bank books.

West Midlands Police has now released images and a video of the burglary in a bid to identify the gang.

WATCH the video here:

A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us trace these suspected distraction burglars?

"The homeowner - in her 70s - was kept talking at her front door by a woman claiming to work for a window cleaners who were offering a discount.

"In the meantime two thieves managed to get into the property via a back door and steal bags containing personal items, including a ring and bank books.

A woman heads for the door while a second alleged thief heads for the side of the house

"It happened off Hydes Road, West Bromwich, on the evening of Monday 2 August.