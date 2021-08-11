WATCH: CCTV released in hunt for Black Country burglary gang

It comes after an elderly woman was burgled in the Black Country.
The woman, who is in her 70s, received a call at her home in West Bromwich on Monday, August 2, from a woman claiming to work for a window cleaners offering a discount.
While the elderly woman was kept talking, two thieves made their way into her home via a back door and stole bags containing personal items, which included a ring and bank books.
West Midlands Police has now released images and a video of the burglary in a bid to identify the gang.
A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us trace these suspected distraction burglars?
"It happened off Hydes Road, West Bromwich, on the evening of Monday 2 August.
"Anyone with information can contact us via live chat or by calling 101. Quote 20/1524837/21."