Work to stop football-related abuse continues

Pc Stuart Ward is continuing his ongoing work to pursue offenders as the force's dedicated football hate crime officer (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police's dedicated football hate crime officer, Pc Stuart Ward, will continue his ongoing work to pursue offenders with the support of the force's football unit.

Pc Ward has already received 75 hate crime reports after being appointed as the UK's first-ever football officer dedicated to investigating discrimination in January.

These range from professional footballers to supporters who've reported receiving abuse either online or in person.

Pc Ward will be a regular visitor at stadiums to observe and act on any offences with our club spotters, going alongside his work to monitor and take action against social media posts.

Anyone found guilty of committing a hate offence receives a criminal record and the risk of a banning order which means they cannot attend any games.

Pc Ward was the victim of racism as an 11-year-old footballer and his experience two decades ago only fuels his desire to lead our zero tolerance approach.

He said: "I’m sure I speak on behalf of every respectable out there when I say there’s no place for discrimination, which includes a football stadium.

"To abuse someone for their race, sexual orientation, disability, faith or gender is quite frankly deplorable. We will never accept, or tolerate, attacks on anyone simply for being who they are.

"There has been a national rise in hate crime linked to football over the last few years and there are absolutely no winners from it.

"I know from personal experience how being a victim of racism hurts while offenders risk their own aspirations through getting a criminal record, and being banned from any game or stadium.

"This comes after the last 18 months of Covid-19 restrictions preventing crowds at matches."

Pc Ward currently has more than a dozen active investigations while other cases are going through the charging or court process.

Part of his role sees him working with partners to change an unacceptable culture of abuse through education around discrimination.

This has included going to youth clubs and he will be visiting more schools across the region following the summer break.