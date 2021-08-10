Robbers armed with axes steal charity money from pub

The Seven Stars pub in Sedgley. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation following the robbery at the Seven Stars Pub in Sedgley, which happened just after midnight on Monday.

The owners of the pub on Gospel End Road had been closing up after a charity event when three men broke into the pub with an axe and demanded money from the till.

The man made off with cash from the till as well as money from the charity bucket, with a staff member suffering a minor injury during the incident.

So far nobody has been arrested over the robbery.

The pub received messages of support from all over the community after posting about the robbery on Facebook.

This included a statement from Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who expressed his shock and offered assistance wherever he could.

He said: "This is shocking. Hope you are both ok and that the police are already on the case.

"Please let me know if I can help in any way."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after armed men stole money from the Seven Stars Pub in Sedgley just after midnight yesterday (9 August).

