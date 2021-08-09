Criminal father and son wanted after hammer attack on 12-year-old boy

Father and son Richard and Ben Timmins are wanted in relation to attack on a 12-year-old boy

Ben Timmins and his father Richard Timmins, who are both out of prison on licence, are wanted in connection with the attack.

They are suspected of assaulting the boy and breaching the terms of their licence.

The boy was attacked in Milking Bank Park, Dudley, on May 7 but West Midlands Police has only now revealed they suspect the Timmins were involved.

The boy was not seriously injured.

Police are now searching for both of the criminals, who could be sent back to jail.

Ben, aged 31, was jailed back in 2016 after a robbery where he smashed his way through a three-year-old girl's bedroom window, climbed into the house, demanded the car keys and threw a brick at a man.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Two men from Dudley are wanted on suspicion of assault. Have you seen them?

"We want to talk to Richard Timmins, aged 55, and his 31-year-old son Ben Timmins about an attack involving a 12-year-old boy in Milking Bank, on May 7.

"Thankfully, the boy was not seriously physically injured.

"Both are also wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of their licence.

"If you see them, please call us on 999. If you have any other information which could help us find them, please talk to us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.