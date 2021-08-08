Pensioners targeted by fake pest control workers in distraction burglaries

A black Nissan Navara and black Mercedes may have been involved in the crimes. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police say there have been four occasions where fraudsters have posed as pest control workers and then stole from their victims' addresses.

The crimes have been committed since the middle of the the past week – with two in Wolverhampton, one in Sandwell and one in Dudley.

Victims have been distracted while their homes are searched, leading to thousands of pounds and other personal belongings being taken.

Between two and four offenders have been involved each time, and detectives are now working to establish whether the crimes are linked.

It has led West Midlands Police to release images of cars believed to have been involved – a black Nissan Navara and a black Mercedes – as part of an appeal.

The Navara was seen driving through Wednesbury towards Walsall at around 10.50am on August 4 and the Mercedes was spotted travelling through Netherton at around 10.30am on August 6.

And a Mercedes matching the same description was also seen travelling between Fallings Park and Wednesfield between 11.45am and 12.15pm on August 6.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Rose, from the force's CID, said: "At this stage we believe there is a link between at least some, if not all, these distraction burglaries.

"This is an awful crime which is made all the worse by elderly and vulnerable members of our communities being targeted. The home is somewhere you should feel the safest, yet these burglars take advantage of being welcomed into your property under false pretences.

"We’re following a number of lines of enquiry but I believe there will be people out there who knows who is involved and can help. They do not deserve protection after preying on the vulnerable."

People with information should contact police via live chat on their website, by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If anyone receives a knock on the door from people claiming to be from the police, council, a utility company or any other organisation always ask to see identification.

And if anyone sees anything suspicious, or has been visited by doorstep callers who they do not believe to be genuine, they should contact police as they may have important information.