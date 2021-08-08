Infamous trial of 'killer nanny' Louise Woodward to feature in TV documentary

FOR DAILY MAIL FEMAIL. LOUISE WOODWARD, PUTTING THE PAST BEHIND HER...AND Husband Antony Elkes. (NATALIE CLARKE INTERVIEW).

In 1997 the case of Louise Woodward made headlines around the world.

The 19-year-old was charged with murdering eight-month-old Matthew Eappen in Massachusetts, in a trial that struck a nerve on both sides of the Atlantic.

The jury found the nanny guilty after being presented with evidence of symptoms synonymous with Shaken Baby Syndrome. She was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

Matthew Eappen was eight months old when he died in 1997

However an appeal reduced the conviction to involuntary manslaughter, and Louise was freed having served 279 days in prison.

She has made a new life for herself in Bridgnorth with her husband and their child.

Now, Channel 4 has commissioned production company Naked to produce Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim?, a three-part documentary series offering a "new perspective" on the murder charge, trial and appeal.

Louise Woodward was found guilty of second-degree murder at first, but this was reduced to involuntary manslaughter on appeal

The TV channel said the series has unprecedented access to both defence and prosecution lawyers, detectives, paramedics and journalists.

"Louise Woodward: Villain or Victim? will detail and re-examine the divisive case, the trial and its conclusion which saw the judge throwing out the jury’s decision, reducing Louise’s murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter and releasing her from prison," said Fatima Salaria, Managing Director of Naked.