Tactical stop leads to drugs arrest in police operation

A group of vehicles from the Staffs Police Road Policing Unit from Staffordshire Police made the tactical stop outside the Tower Garage petrol station on Brindley Road in Hednesford.
They stopped a car which was believed to be linked to local drug supply in Cannock and boxed it in to prevent a pursuit.
Another successful tactical stop with this car linked to local drug supply in @CannockPolice, vehicle boxed 📦 in to prevent risk of a pursuit and another one into the cells. 🚔#Tpac #RPU #Traffic pic.twitter.com/GtJX7fVkFJ— Staffs Police Road Policing Unit (@RoadPolicing) August 6, 2021
One occupant in the car was arrested and taken into custody.