Tactical stop leads to drugs arrest in police operation

By James VukmirovicHednesfordCrimePublished:

A tactical stop by a Staffordshire policing team ended with a drugs arrest.

The Staffs Police Road Policing Unit made a drugs arrest after stopping this car in Cannock (Image by Staffs Police Road Policing Unit)
A group of vehicles from the Staffs Police Road Policing Unit from Staffordshire Police made the tactical stop outside the Tower Garage petrol station on Brindley Road in Hednesford.

They stopped a car which was believed to be linked to local drug supply in Cannock and boxed it in to prevent a pursuit.

One occupant in the car was arrested and taken into custody.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

