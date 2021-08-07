Tactical stop leads to drugs arrest in police operation

The Staffs Police Road Policing Unit made a drugs arrest after stopping this car in Cannock (Image by Staffs Police Road Policing Unit)

A group of vehicles from the Staffs Police Road Policing Unit from Staffordshire Police made the tactical stop outside the Tower Garage petrol station on Brindley Road in Hednesford.

They stopped a car which was believed to be linked to local drug supply in Cannock and boxed it in to prevent a pursuit.

Another successful tactical stop with this car linked to local drug supply in @CannockPolice, vehicle boxed 📦 in to prevent risk of a pursuit and another one into the cells. 🚔#Tpac #RPU #Traffic pic.twitter.com/GtJX7fVkFJ — Staffs Police Road Policing Unit (@RoadPolicing) August 6, 2021