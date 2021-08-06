Mother pays tribute to 20-year-old son killed in van crash

Daniel Honnor. Photo: West Midlands Police

Daniel Honnor was a passenger in a van which collided with with a Toyota Yaris in Fox Hollies Road.

The 20-year-old, from Solihull, was confirmed dead at the scene after the collision at around 8.50am on July 29, which left the van on its side.

Paying tribute, his mother Clare Honnor said: "Dan was the kindest, most loving son, brother and best friend. He was always there to make us laugh and brighten our days.

"He loved spending time with his family but his true passion was modifying his orange van and Land Rover with his best friend. Our world won’t be the same without him. My heart is broken but may he rest in peace."

Officers from our collision investigation unit are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances of the crash. Anyone who was in the area at the time and has not spoken to police already should get in touch.

The force remain keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage, with people able to contact them via live chat on our website or by calling 101.