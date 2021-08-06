Driver flees as car rolls and charging point smashed in crash

A driver fled the scene after a crash where a car left the road, rolled onto its side and destroyed an electric vehicle charging point.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Black Country Radio
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Black Country Radio

The grey Vauxhall car was travelling around St John's Road in Stourbridge when the crash happened at around 12.15am on Friday.

Witnesses described seeing the car leave the carriageway and smash into the InstaVolt charging station on Stourbridge Industrial Estate, opposite Easy Bathrooms on Mill Race Lane.

The car came to rest on its side before emergency services were called, with the two occupants seen fleeing the scene of the incident.

Police officers and firefighters were sent to the scene and paramedics were also called before being stood down when the car was found empty.

The crash caused major damage tot he InstaVolt charging station. Photo: Black Country Radio

A witness at the scene, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "I saw it come round the bend too quickly and it left the carriageway before ploughing into the electric car charging points on Mill Race Lane.

"The car was on its side, but the occupants managed to get out and the two of them just took off across the industrial estate, leaving the car where it was."

West Midlands Police said enquiries were ongoing to track down the occupants of the car.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance service added: "We were called at 1.18am to the junction of Mill Race Lane and St Johns Road, Stourbridge but were cancelled shortly after by the fire service as no patients were found on scene."

West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

