Man seriously injured in Wolverhampton stabbing

Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Paramedics were called to the scene, just off Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton, on Wednesday evening where they found the man injured.

He was given advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.42pm Wednesday to reports of a stabbing near Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

"On arrival, we found one patient, a man, who had been injured. He received advanced trauma care at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."