Man seriously injured in Wolverhampton stabbing

A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed in the Black Country.

Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Paramedics were called to the scene, just off Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton, on Wednesday evening where they found the man injured.

He was given advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.42pm Wednesday to reports of a stabbing near Lichfield Road in Wolverhampton.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

"On arrival, we found one patient, a man, who had been injured. He received advanced trauma care at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

Police officers were also at the scene but West Midlands Police is yet to comment on the incident.

