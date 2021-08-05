Yordanos Brhane. Photo: West Midlands Police

Yordanos Brhane was found with multiple knife injuries at a property in Unett Street, Newtown, at around 7am on Saturday.

A man was arrested the following day in Stoke-on-Trent and the 25-year-old has now been charged with the 19-year-old's murder.

Halefom Weldyohannes, from Sheffield, is understood to be known to the victim. He is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today The murder scene is being held for further scientific examination.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the Homicide Unit, is leading the investigation. He said: “We’re still working hard to try and understand what happened in the hours and days before Ms Brhane was found dead.

“If anyone knows her and has not yet spoken to us, or has information that may help our enquiry, then I would urge them to get in touch.”