Tributes paid to teenager as brother appears in court charged with her murder

Amanda Selby, who died after police were called to a disturbance at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, North Wales (North Wales Police/PA)

The family of a 15-year-old girl who died at a North Wales holiday park have paid tribute to her, as her brother appeared in court charged with her murder.

Amanda Selby died after police were called to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, on Saturday.

Her brother Matthew, 19, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, has been charged with her murder.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Matthew Selby, 19, appearing at Mold Crown Court charged with the murder of his 15-year-old sister Amanda (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In a statement released by North Wales Police, Amanda’s family said: “Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter – she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved. She will be very sadly missed.”

Amanda’s school, Droylsden Academy, also paid tribute to her.

A message on the school’s website said: “Our school family is devastated by this awful news. Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff.

“Clearly, many members of our school community will be affected by this loss and we will be offering support to those who need it in the weeks and months ahead.

“We will also plan a tribute when the time is right so that we can remember all that Amanda brought to our school.”

Selby, of Windermere Crescent, appeared at Mold Crown Court via videolink from HMP Berwyn on Wednesday morning.

During the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes, Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date for February 28.

The case is expected to last five to seven days.

Selby, who spoke only to confirm his name, is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 29.