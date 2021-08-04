Man accused of murdering teenage sister at holiday park appears in court

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Matthew Selby, 19, who is accused of murdering his 15-year-old sister Amanda. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Matthew Selby, 19, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of sister Amanda.

Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, appeared by videolink from HMP Berwyn for the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes, and spoke only to confirm his name.

He was arrested after officers were called to a report of a "domestic disturbance" at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon.

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date for February 28.

The case is expected to last five to seven days.