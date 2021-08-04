Driver left biker with life-changing injuries after 'blind' overtake on A41, court told

The crash happened on the A41, pictured near Hinstock. Photo: Google

The crash happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass, near Market Drayton in Shropshire, on September 9, 2018.

Rauhan Aziz is on trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of causing serious injury to Peter Welch by dangerous driving.

Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor Mr Timothy Ashmole said 25-year-old Aziz had been driving a Vauxhall Astra, which was following a van towing a caravan.

He said the van had indicated right and slowed down to make a turn, but the defendant decided to overtake the vehicle.

Mr Welch had been travelling on a motorbike along the road in the opposite direction and, while Aziz was overtaking the van, there was a head-on smash.

Mr Welch suffered life-changing injuries to his arms, back and legs.

"He simply conducted one dangerous manoeuvre, as a result of which he hit that motorbike causing serious injuries to Mr Welch," said Mr Ashmole.

He said that camera evidence showed clearly that the actions of Aziz resulted in the collision, claiming that he overtook "effectively blind" to any oncoming traffic.

The jury was told that dangerous driving is defined as driving in a way which falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

Mr Ashmole said Aziz was invited by police to give his statement of events.

Aziz said he believed it was safe to complete the manoeuvre and he did not see the motorcyclist until it was too late.

The defendant, of Fox Hollies Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, denies the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.