Two men from Black Country set to appear in court over money laundering offences

Two men from the Black Country are among five who are set to appear in court charged with money laundering offences.

Muhammad Nazir, aged 35 of Edinburgh Road in Oldbury, has been charged with two counts of money laundering.

Saima Nazir, aged 39 of Waterloo Road in Smethwick has been charged with one count of money laundering.

They will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday along with Saqlain Shakir, aged 44 of Riverdene Road, Ilford,who is charged with two counts of money laundering and two counts of theft from person.

Muhammad Yousaf, aged 27 of Finch Road, Handsworth, who is charged with one count of money laundering and two counts of theft from person, and Mohammed Mansuri, aged 42 of Shooters Close, Birmingham, who is charged with one count of money laundering.

The charges relate to alleged fraudulent transactions at a registered charity.

