Police officer found guilty of assaulting two people on consecutive days while on duty

Pc Declan Jones assaulted a man and a boy in April last year

Pc Declan Jones, from West Midlands Police, was convicted at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Pc Jones committed both offences while on duty in Birmingham, starting with an assault on a man in Aston on April 20 last year.

The 30-year-old officer went on to kick and punch a 15-year-old in the Newtown area on April 21 in what was described as a "totally unnecessary" assault.

CCTV footage of the attack on the 15-year-old was played to the court by prosecutors, who alleged Jones was annoyed the youth had “broken free” and was running off.

Jones told the court it was his “honest belief” the teenager had made a downward movement with one of his hands, causing him to fear for his safety.

Explaining the reason for his findings, District Judge Qureshi, sitting at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, told Jones the force used against the 15-year-old victim after he “stood in a surrender pose” was totally unnecessary.

The judge also described videos of the incidents, in which officers were shown not wearing masks, as “disastrous” for police-public relations and “embarrassing” to watch.

The judge told Jones: “It is noteworthy that in all three incidents, not a single officer wears a mask or face-covering despite being issued with it by West Midlands Police.

“Nothing turns on this point in this trial, but I have to make the comment that the videos, some of which were released on social media, are disastrous for public relations.

“It is embarrassing for the court to watch police officers selectively enforcing coronavirus laws when it suits them to order people off the streets and to go home, and yet those officers are ignoring the coronavirus laws and operational orders themselves.

“The videos do not show the police in a good light at all.”

Criminal charges were brought against the Birmingham-based officer after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations of excessive use of force.

The inquiry followed a voluntary referral from West Midlands Police on April 30.

Jones was cleared of assaulting a man who he punched in the face in Handsworth on April 23 after Judge Shamim Qureshi ruled the force used had been proportionate.