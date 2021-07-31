Man critical after early hours fight outside Birmingham New Street

A man was injured in a fight outside Grand Central in Birmingham city centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The man, aged 33, was injured in a brawl outside Grand Central in Birmingham just before 2am.

Another man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

Part of Navigation Street remained cordoned off by police next to Stephenson Street and New Street station several hours after the violence.

The fight was one of several serious incidents to happen within in a few hours in Birmingham.

Two men were critically injured in a crash between a BMW and a Mercedes on New John Street West just before 4am. Police are still searching for other people believed to have fled the scene of the crash.

Then at around 6am a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a house of multiple occupancy on Unett Street.

She is believed to have been murdered and detectives launched a manhunt to find a suspect who was spotted fleeing the scene.