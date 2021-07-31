Hundreds call for harsher prison sentence for Pc who killed Dalian Atkinson

By Lisa O'BrienCrimePublished:

A prominent social justice campaigner has launched a petition demanding the prison sentence of Dalian Atkinson's killer be increased to 15 years.

Benjamin Monk
Benjamin Monk

Former West Mercia police officer Benjamin Monk, who was dismissed at a fast-track disciplinary hearing after being found guilty of manslaughter, was jailed for eight years following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

During the trial jurors heard that the Telford-based officer had used excessive force in dealing with the retired footballer.

Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo, of the Justice 4 All Coalition, has since started an online petition at change.org calling on the Ministry of Justice to extend Monk's prison sentence.

It has been signed by more than 1,200 people so far.

Desmond Jaddoo led a Telford protest

The petition states: "The judge in his ruling gave what he described as a minimum sentence despite this officer placing the Atkinson family, friends and the community through the full ordeal of a trial following the incident in August 2016, for which it is asserted that he showed no remorse having been found guilty of manslaughter with his unlawful use of force.

"We request your support in demanding that this sentence be increased to 15 years, that would ensure accountability that the life of Dalian Atkinson mattered. "Although this is the first conviction of a police officer and sentence in direct connection with the death of a black man, the sentence of eight years with a possible release after five years is far too lenient.

"Therefore, for the sake of equality and natural justice we call for this sentence to be reviewed by the Ministry of Justice and that it be increased to a minimum term of 15 years."

Dalian Atkinson

The petition can be found at change.org/p/ministry-of-justice-increase-the-sentence-of-pc-monk-for-the-manslaughter-of-dalian-atkinson.

Monk was cleared of the ex-Aston Villa player’s murder but convicted of his manslaughter following a trial which heard he Tasered him with an excessive 33-second deployment of the weapon, and then kicked him at least twice in the head as he lay collapsed on the ground.

The kicks left two bootlace imprints on the former Premier League star’s forehead.

Mr Atkinson, 48, was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the incident outside his childhood home, in Meadow Close, Trench, on August 15, 2016.

Crime
News
Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News