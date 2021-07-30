New police appeal after two officers attacked at West Bromwich shopping centre

Police outside New Square Shopping Centre after two officers were attacked. Photo: SnapperSK

The officers, both men, who are currently recovering at home, were injured while patrolling New Square in West Bromwich before 11.30am on July 21.

Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 25, were charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

Maninder has been charged with possession of a prohibited item. The suspects, both of Frank Road in Smethwick, have been remanded in custody will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 20.

A 31-year-old woman has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have urged people who have saw what's happened, or who may have recorded the incident on their phone, to come forward and speak with them.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or call on 101.