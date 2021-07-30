Police appeal after car key burglary in Wolverhampton

Police have released this image

The incident happened on Springfield Lane, in Fordhouses, between May 22 and May 23, West Midlands Police believe.

A car key burglary is a crime where someone breaks into a home with the specific aim of removing car keys and stealing a car.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information, should contact the force via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 anytime.