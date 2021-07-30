Police appeal after car key burglary in Wolverhampton

The incident happened on Springfield Lane, in Fordhouses, between May 22 and May 23, West Midlands Police believe.
A car key burglary is a crime where someone breaks into a home with the specific aim of removing car keys and stealing a car.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information, should contact the force via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 anytime.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote crime number 20/855672/21.