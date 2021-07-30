Arrest as suspect flees Wolverhampton cannabis farm bare footed

When officers attended, the cannabis had already been cropped. Photo: Heath Town & East Park Police

West Midlands Police carried out the warrant at the property in Wedgewood Close at around 8.40am on Wednesday.

Police said that when officers arrived, the cannabis had already been cropped – but had been set up for future cultivations. A crossbow and BB gun were also seized.

Heath Town & East Park Police tweeted: "Today we have executed a warrant at a cannabis farm. The occupant ran over bramble bare footed to try and escape but was swiftly detained. Enquiries ongoing. #CommunityEngagement."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We carried out a drugs warrant at a property on Wedgewood Close, Wolverhampton at 8.40am on Wednesday, July 28.

"A gas-powered BB gun and crossbow were seized from the address.

A crossbow was also discovered at the property and seized by police. Photo: Heath Town & East Park Police

"Western Power were called to make the site safe, as the electricity had been bypassed.

"Our enquiries continue and anyone with information."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 878 of July 28.