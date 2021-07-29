Police issue images of men following burglary

West Midlands Police have released images of the two men it wants to speak to (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police have released the images of the two men who officers want to speak to following a car key burglary in Quarry Bank in Dudley on Wednesday, July 21.

The force said a property on Nuthatch Drive had been broken into during the night, with bank cards and car keys taken and a brand new Kia Sportage stolen.

It has asked that if anyone knew the men in the images or had any information that might help their investigation to get in contact.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise these men?

"We want to talk to them about a car key burglary in Nuthatch Drive, Quarry Bank, Dudley last week.

"A house was broken into during the night on Wednesday 21 July between 2am and 3am.

"Bank cards and car keys were taken before a brand new Kia Sportage was stolen.

"If you know who the men in the image are or have any information that might help our investigation, message us via live chat by clicking the grey tab on the right of this screen, 8am to midnight, or call 101 anytime.