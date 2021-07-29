Man dragged along Tipton street in 'targeted' hit-and-run

.

It happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, in North Road, Tipton.

The 27-year-old casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital

Police believe the attack was targeted. The driver fled the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was hit by a car and dragged along the street.

"It happened on North Road, Tipton at 9.40pm last night.

"Fortunately the 27-year-old man did not receive serious injuries.

"We believe it was a targeted attack and an investigation is underway."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Wednesday night on North Road, Tipton. An ambulance, paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"The pedestrian, a man, received trauma care on scene for his serious injuries before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 4090 of July 28.